The right's pound of Mouse flesh from Disney?

"Freedom is awaking from its coma today because of a huge, huge, huge Supreme Court decision -- huge," Rush Limbaugh declared in 2010. "I cannot tell you how big this is."

What, pray tell, had roused freedom from its slumber?

The Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, which ruled that corporations have First Amendment rights. I thought then, like most conservatives, that the court was correct. Unlike many these days, I still do. The New York Times Co. has every right to argue for its preferred policies, and so does Koch Industries.

It's difficult to exaggerate how committed the right once was to this principle and how much it appalled the left. Masterpiece Cakeshop, we conservatives contended, had every right not to be compelled to make "gay wedding cakes" because of the owner's religious beliefs. Hobby Lobby had a First Amendment right to defy provisions of the Affordable Care Act that violated its religious freedom. We won both arguments at the Supreme Court.

That era is now officially over.

Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education bill (tendentiously called the "Don't Say Gay" law by detractors). The Disney Co., under Chief Executive Bob Chapek, tried to stay out of the controversy. But a pincer movement of internal and external political pressure forced the company to publicly oppose the bill.

Worse, a video of a Disney meeting at which executives boasted of their "not at all secret" agenda to incorporate gay and transgender themes into Disney content was leaked at the worst possible moment. The very online right was already in a full-blown moral panic about pedophilia, basically holding that anyone who opposed the bill was either a "groomer" or "groomer friendly." (Once a term for adults who manipulate underage children for sexual abuse, "groomer" suddenly meant dissenters from a moral crusade.)