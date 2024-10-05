The right's antisemitism problem well known. The left's?

The good news is the bad news is wrong. The bad news? Harvard-Harris poll which found that 67% of 18 to 24-year-olds believe that "Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors."

One piece of good news: The poll is pretty lousy, as Ilya Somin, author of "Democracy and Political Ignorance," explained for Reason magazine. The poll combines two questions in one, asking people to agree to both the description of "Jews as a class" and how they should be treated and uses terms like "oppressor" which are fairly unfamiliar to people not plugged into campus-speak.

Even better news: The poll is an outlier. Surveys from respected outfits like the Pew Research Center find that American attitudes toward Jews are pretty favorable.

But this is where the supply of good news runs dry. Because even if Harvard's findings exaggerate the problem, the problem still exists. Actually, there are several problems: rising antisemitism in the U.S., particularly among young people and, not unrelatedly, a depressing amount of both general ignorance and highly cultivated ignorance.

Given the horrific headlines since the Hamas attack, it's not worth rehashing the evidence of antisemitism's resurgence, both on college campuses and off. In October, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that antisemitism was reaching historic levels, with fully 60% of religious hate crimes being committed against 2.4% of the population.

As for general ignorance, an economist/YouGov poll finds that one in five 18-29-year-olds believe the Holocaust is a myth. Another 30% said they don't know if it is. One way to look at this is to just throw this on the pile with other depressing findings of widespread ignorance about things that have nothing to do with Jews. Half of Americans cannot name the three branches of the U.S. government.

Social media surely plays a big role. While it's true that bad actors, at home and abroad, have been pumping antisemitic sewage onto kids' screens for a while now, it's worth keeping in mind that digital iconoclasm -- tearing down any established truths -- and conspiratorialism are rampant on the internet (a quarter of Europeans, and twice as many Russians, think the moon landing was faked. Nearly a fifth of young Americans agree).