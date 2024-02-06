The return of the tax gap hype

Every policy wonk will tell you that after you live in Washington long enough, you start seeing the same issues reemerge on a regular basis. Common ones are praise for the magical ability of government spending to help pay for itself during recessions and hand-wringing over the myth of middle-class stagnation. And when Uncle Sam's coffers are empty, everyone suddenly remembers the so-called tax gap -- the difference between the tax revenues Congress expects versus those it actually collects.

So right on cue, calls to reduce the tax gap are back.

After the COVID-19 spending spree, the U.S. budget deficit is even higher than what we've become accustomed to. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his band of congressional superspenders are eager to extend many emergency programs, such as paid leave and child benefits, as well as spend a few trillion more on infrastructure and "stimulus."

While politicians have no problem charging Uncle Sam's credit card and leaving the bill for future generations, today's leaders like collecting rich taxpayers' money even more. But increasing taxes is hard, so Democrats are turning their attention to the difference between taxes owed and taxes collected. Many politicians consider this a pain-free source of new funding.

According to the Department of the Treasury, the tax gap was $600 billion in 2019, and it projected to roughly 15% of taxes owed over the following decade. In 2006, this gap was $450 billion, up from $255 billion in 2001, and around 15% of taxes owed. If "closing the tax gap" were indeed an easy way to raise money, this gap would have been closed decades ago.

The traditional argument is that if we just beef up the Internal Revenue Service's budget -- which has remained flat in real terms for years -- and grow the ranks of its auditors, we won't have this problem.

The low-IRS-budget argument overlooks this reality: While the taxpayer services budget of the agency hasn't grown much, the agency's welfare-handout budget -- including Obamacare subsidies, the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit -- has exploded from $44 billion in 2000 to roughly $216 billion this year. And these figures don't include 2021's $650 billion in COVID-19-related payments.