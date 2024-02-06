The rest of the story

This past week brought the early process of the legislative session to a bit of a fork in the road. Do we, the lawmakers of this state, want to trust the process that has worked for generations, get to work and pass laws that can make people's lives better? Or do we want to slide into chaos that will lead to one of the most unproductive sessions in the history of the Missouri Legislature?

Most of the elected lawmakers in Jefferson City chose to begin putting in the work to move their filed legislation through committees and onto the Senate and House floors. This week I was proud to present Senate Bill 766 to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee. This bill would hold private schools to the same standard as public schools in terms of sharing allegations of sexual misconduct against a former employee with that employee's potential future employers. I believe this bill will be one more step toward having adequate protection for our students from sexual predators. I am confident it will be passed out of committee soon and look forward to presenting this needed legislation to the entire Senate.

Meanwhile, what is more likely to make it into your newsfeed this week, was the work of a small group that decided to subvert the normal legislative process in yet another attempt to get their names in the media and the social media hits that they so crave, regardless of the fallout, delays, and damage it causes the process. A process set up by our founding fathers and one that works across our nation.

Now please don't misunderstand. I have had my frustrations with the pace of the legislative process and had my fair share of bills not make it across the finish line. There is no shortage of obstacles, and I believe it is intended to be that way, to make sure the proper thought and vetting occurs for each piece of new policy being considered. Those frustrations and obstacles, however, should never lead to what we have had to endure the first three weeks of the 2024 legislative session.

From where I am sitting, it is almost unbelievable that senators, elected officials that serve the people of Missouri, are repeatedly derailing the daily sessions of the Senate as we attempt to do the people's business. Accusations against Senate leadership and members of their own party have been thrown around, nearly always taking things out of context or even twisting the facts to alter history. All seemingly to prove that they are more conservative than the rest of us.