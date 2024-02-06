The realities of life and the lies of abortion

A baby was born on Feb. 2 because, when a scared late teenager walked in for an appointment at an abortion clinic months earlier, someone explained to her what would happen during the abortion process. A doctor would stop the baby's heart from beating. I'm sure the person doing the explaining didn't use the word "baby," but once you know it has a heart, it's hard to pretend it isn't a human.

Abortion thrives in the darkness of euphemisms and lies.

This particular mother was still early on in her pregnancy, and yet doctors would have to stop her unborn child's heart from beating. The young mother wanted nothing of that reality. She left without getting the abortion. When the truth is told, women are set free.

And yet The New York Times recently ran an article with the headline "Abortion Opponents Hear a 'Heartbeat.' Most Experts Hear Something Else."

The Times wants you to believe that because the heart of a 6-week-old fetus isn't fully developed, it's beat doesn't count. It's "only a primitive tube of cardiac cells that emit electric pulses and pump blood."

The piece contends: "The consensus among most medical experts is that the electrical activity picked up on an ultrasound at six weeks is not the sound of a heart ... The sound expectant mothers hear during a scan is created by the machine itself, which translates the waves of electrical activity into something audible."

You don't have to be a doctor to find this absurd.