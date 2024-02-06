Smith: The real state of the economy

Over the last several months, Washington Democrats and the liberal media have gone into overdrive trying to mislead Americans into believing that the Biden-Harris administration’s economic agenda has been a success. It’s just one of many examples of how out of touch they are with real Americans – the farmers, workers, and small businesses who have struggled to get by month after month since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office. As Americans know full well, the Biden and Harris economic agenda has been a complete disaster.

When Biden and Harris came into office, the economy was well on its way to recovery and inflation was at just 1.4%. But thanks to the Left’s $10 trillion spending spree in the two years they had control of Washington, inflation has risen by more than 20%, paychecks are worth less, and Americans are racking up credit card debt trying to keep up with the skyrocketing costs of groceries, gas, and other everyday goods.

The so-called American Rescue Plan – the bill that Kamala Harris passed the tiebreaking vote in the Senate to pass – sparked the inflation fire by pumping nearly $2 trillion into the economy. The legislation wasted taxpayer dollars on ridiculous things like $400 billion to pay people not to work, $400 million to improve parks and trails in Michigan, and $800 million to send stimulus checks to prisoners – including the Boston Marathon Bomber. What’s incredibly frustrating is that Biden, Harris, and congressional Democrats claimed that the bill was focused on COVID relief; in reality, less than 9% of that bill went to combating COVID.