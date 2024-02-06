The real priorities

The morning after Election Day, the Supreme Court heard a case on foster care and adoption that puts a heck of a lot in perspective. I listened with some frustration and bewilderment as a few of the justices talked with some hostility about the idea that Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia would dare to expect to be able to contract with the city to certify and provide ongoing support for foster and adoptive families.

There are children in the city of Philadelphia who need homes, and there are people certified by Catholic Social Services with the ability and desire to help these children. How dare the city of Philadelphia get in the way of that?

While everyone has been stuck on the presidential election drama, understandably, I fear we miss the most important things. Most of the headlines that covered the Philadelphia case set it up as a conflict between LGBTQ rights and the Catholic Church. Here's how Becket Fund for Religious Liberty lawyer Lori Windham put it during an exchange with Justice Brett Kavanaugh: "(Catholic Social Services) is not going to prevent any same-sex couple from being able to foster in Philadelphia. There are many other agencies out there. They're merely asking to be able to step aside and recuse if that situation ... were ever to arise. ... This is a system that has worked effectively and worked well for many years."

That, of course, brings to mind the ridiculous fight that the Obama administration waged against the Little Sisters of the Poor, who wound up before the U.S. Supreme Court not once, but twice, as their religious liberty rights were attacked. Who would expect Catholic nuns to cover contraception and abortion-inducing drugs in their employees' health insurance? This is what religious liberty is all about.