The re-emergent war on America's suburbs

The Trump administration recently rescinded the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, adopted in the early months of the Obama administration.

The rule was an add-on to the 1968 Fair Housing Act. The act was about preventing discrimination in the sale, rental or financing of housing.

However, like so much of the distortions that occurred after the civil rights era of the 1960s, this rule is not about preventing discrimination but about using civil rights language to advance a brazen left-wing political agenda.

In the case of the AFFH rule, there are so many different stated objectives it's not even clear which is the main one.

The AFFH rule is war on the lifestyle of the single-family home and American suburban family life.

What is wrong with life in the suburbs for any freedom-loving American? Nothing.

But for those with political power, and a left-wing agenda, everything is wrong.

One alleged problem is what they call sprawl. Why should one family take up so much valuable land?

And then there's the environment. One family in the suburbs might own two vehicles, disproportionately spewing carbon during their daily commutes into the city.

And, it is just not fair that a family is living a nice life in the suburbs while fellow citizens with fewer resources are crowded on top of one another in low-income housing in the cities.

The AFFH rule pretends to take care of all of this by invading the suburban space; limiting single-family home zoning; mandating dense, low-income housing; and financing it all with tax revenue from resident single-family home dwellers.

It was the right move by the Trump administration to eliminate this inappropriate assault on the most basic American freedom to choose where and how one wants to live.

Now Biden says that, as president, he will restore this rule and restore it with even greater force.