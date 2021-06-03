The radical gifts of the saints

"If a mother can kill her own child, what is there to stop others from killing one another?"

Well, I guess those are fighting words today. But the speaker was hardly controversial at one time: Nobel Peace Prize winner and canonized saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta. But even saints aren't safe these days.

The New York Times recently published an op/ed with the headline "Was Mother Teresa a Cult Leader?," about a recent documentary that depicts a missionary group that Mother Teresa founded "as a hive of psychological abuse and coercion. It raises the question of whether the difference between a strict monastic community and a cult lies simply in the social acceptability of the operative faith."

We shouldn't think of saints as perfect. Or as weirdos. They actually aren't as exotic as we make them out to be. They are people who, by surrendering to God and His supernatural grace, displayed heroic virtue and truly lived the message of the Gospels. That's certainly not supposed to be a rarity.

I can't tell you that psychiatrists would agree with everything that missionary groups like the one founded by Mother Teresa do. Or medical doctors, for that matter. They care for people -- probably without social distancing now and again during COVID-19. But we need people like that. We need prudence, but sometimes we need people willing to completely embrace the suffering, both physically and mentally. COVID-19 isn't our only pandemic.

People feeling alone, even in the uber-connectedness -- that's devastating in ways we don't always recognize. Religious workers reach out to people cast aside. We need more people like them, not fewer.