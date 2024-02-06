The profiteering migrant-industrial complex

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned of "extremely painful" cuts to city services to offset the money going to shelter and feed migrants. But even worse is how the money is being wasted. Migrants complain the prepared meals delivered to them three times a day -- including chicken Alfredo, beef enchiladas and even special halal meals for Muslims -- aren't to their liking or aren't hot enough. They're throwing the food away.

Thousands of dollars' worth of meals are landing in dumpsters. It's an insult to taxpayers and every family that scrimps to afford groceries.

Worse, taxpayers are paying rip-off prices for these meals, eaten or not.

The only winners are the ever-expanding migrant-industrial complex -- the advocates posing as do-gooders while they profiteer off a crisis.

DocGo, a company with a no-bid contract to shelter and care for migrants, is allowed to bill the city up to $11 per meal, or $33 a day per migrant. That adds up to $3,960 a month for a migrant family of four.

That's four times what a needy American family of four gets under Uncle Sam's SNAP food assistance program.

Is it because migrants' meals are prepared? No. Prepared meals for airline passengers -- supplied by companies such as Flying Food Group and Gate Gourmet -- cost about $4 for economy class, less than half the cost of migrants' meals. Charging $11 is price gouging.

Under a 1981 court-enforced agreement between New York City and advocates for homeless people, the city must provide every homeless person with shelter and "access to three nutritional meals a day." Applying this to people who arrive on the city's doorstep from other countries is absurd and should be challenged. Until then, complying with the agreement does not require providing plates of meat and potatoes served up hot.