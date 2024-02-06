The problem with following the science

In our increasingly secular age, being on the side of science is similar to being on the side of God — a way to settle an argument by not actually making an argument. Just enlist an unassailable authority and move on.

That’s how Joe Biden campaigned for president, vowing to “follow the science” on the COVID-19 pandemic wherever it led him. Only now it seems like he’s leading the science as much as the science is leading him. And that was inevitable.

First, as with God, it’s sometimes difficult to know what science says. This isn’t meant as an anti-science talking point. Science is good. Science is real. But science doesn’t speak on every issue with a booming voice that clears all doubts like a thunderclap scattering pigeons. Sometimes scientists — the high priests charged with telling us what science says — disagree with each other. (Priests also have their disagreements. You can look it up.)

And sometimes science gets things wrong. Phrenology — basically palm-reading applied to your skull — was briefly considered cutting-edge science. It’s now widely recognized as pseudoscientific quackery. Today’s “settled science” is often tomorrow’s “I can’t believe we said that.”

Then there are politicians. They rely on the experts. But they tend to rely on the experts who tell them what they want to hear or advise them how best to do what they already want to do. Liberal presidents rarely hire right-wing economists, and vice versa. This doesn’t mean anyone is necessarily acting in bad faith. It’s just how things tend to work.

There’s also the problem of scientists trying to think like politicians. In any given year, public health officials — at the CDC, NIH, etc. — issue all manner of advisories and guidelines. It’s important work. Doctors and local government officials heed this stuff. But you know who doesn’t? Most Americans.

In 2009, there was a major swine flu pandemic. Do you remember sitting on the edge of your seat for the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines or advisories? You might if you had special health considerations or a job that required it. But for most people, such statements were the equivalent of the white noise Charlie Brown’s teachers would make in the old “Peanuts” cartoons.