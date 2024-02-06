The president who wasn't there

Teddy Roosevelt fervently believed that the president of the United States should be at the center of the political universe, constantly attracting attention to himself. But he'd never met Joe Biden.

Biden is the most powerful man in the world and yet makes almost no impression.

No one, besides political and media professionals, wonders what Biden is going to say about something or considers him a figure of fascination. In fact, he barely rates.

His recent CNN town hall was a fizzle, averaging only 1.5 million viewers. Fox News easily beat it with its regular programming, and MSNBC had more viewers as well, dumping the president of the United States into third place in the cable-ratings race.

He's underperformed in more formal settings, too. Biden drew 27 million for his first address to a joint session of Congress, whereas Donald Trump drew 48 million.

The contrast with Trump's constant, impossible-to-ignore cocktail of provocation and political melodrama, naturally makes Biden's approach even more stark.

He's the Olympic badminton competition after a WWE match; he's elevator music after a heavy metal concert; he's the sparkler after a fireworks display.

Biden's presidency is, in this sense, practically premodern, almost hearkening back to the pre-mass-media days when presidents were neither seen nor heard.

Of course, this is in part a deliberate choice by the White House, playing on the contrast with Trump and limiting Biden's exposure to avoid distractions (and gaffes). Being a notably low-voltage political figure worked for Biden in his comeback primary campaign and in the 2020 general election, so why not as president?

As a result, Biden strangely doesn't feel like the main event of the Biden years.