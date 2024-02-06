The power of foster care

May is National Foster Care Month, and a big concept for anyone who knows anything about foster care is reunification. Reuniting a child with their birthparents or parent is a beautiful thought and a positive goal, when it's possible. The organization Safe Families is all about people (of faith, typically) stepping in and helping a family out for a short term. This is a relationship that is not adoption-minded, but simply about keeping a family together.

The foster care system is another story. Here, reunification reigns, to a fault. I held in my arms recently a baby who was taken in and loved by a temporary foster family. But the fate of this boy who needs a forever family is going to be unclear for a long time. While it is, of course, often preferable for a child to be raised by their birthparents, sometimes that isn't possible. Drug abuse wrecks lives, people are imperfect and staying together is hard, especially in a world that seems to offer so little support.

Sarah Zagorski, now 31, was once a child in the foster care system. She spent time with a loving couple, but for the sake of reunification, was sent back to her mother and siblings to survive by eating insects off the floor. Her mother wanted to provide for her, but poverty, abuse and mental illness made it impossible.

Zagorski recently wrote about her past for the first time, calling her situation "a familial war zone."

It took almost eight years for her adoptive parents to be able to give her safety and stability. Sarah was confused as a child, as it seemed no one truly loved her. "Why didn't you come to get me?" she would later ask her adoptive mother.

Her foster parents, who became her parents, saved her life, she's come to realize. One of her blood sisters overdosed on drugs and died. That could have been her, had she not been released from the prison of poverty, abuse and mental illness.