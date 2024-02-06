The power of forgiveness

What if I told you that question about forgiveness could be applied to our politics? It sounds radical, I know, but maybe it’s not the craziest thing in the world.

"I urge the faithful to not respond to these events with fear, avoiding places of worship because they are worried about further attacks, nor with anger, engaging in acts of reprisal or revenge," the Catholic archbishop in Sydney, Anthony Fisher, said in response to the attack on Emmanuel and another priest. "The best response to violence and fear is prayer and peace."

Peace seems foreign to our lives. It’s not just the various wars and conflicts. How about our hearts? That’s what struck me: To be in Manhattan, at, frankly, a high-end club having a conversation about first principles of how to live together in a democratic republic, and everyone wanted to talk about virtue and forgiveness.

One of the readings I include for our gratitude sessions quotes families of people who were murdered during the ISIS genocide on Iraqi and Coptic Christians who were beheaded in Libya in 2015. Their forgiveness of those who brutally killed their loved ones is jarring. They testify to the fact that when you truly forgive, you are grateful for not only what you have been given, but for the opportunity to forgive others and even to perform ridiculous acts of charity and sacrifice for them.

We can’t even forgive people who disagree with us on social media these days. And that isn’t even what matters most, as my new friends in New York reminded me. None of us was stabbed during Mass or violently persecuted for our religion. But there are things -- and they may be politically related, but they probably run deeper -- that we all need to forgive or be forgiven for. It will make us more grateful. It will help with peace and joy. It will help us live more loving, impactful lives. With forgiveness and gratitude, we might not leave the most hurtful, intimate issues to politics -- we might actually encounter one another with love, instead.

