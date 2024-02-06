The poster-child for the Democratic Party

In the spirit of Christmas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican party.

The never-shy, soon-to-be youngest female Congresswoman, is the new darling of the Socialist left.

The 29-year-old New Yorker caught national headlines with her primary election victory over a 10-term Democratic incumbent and, in a flash, became the new face of the Democratic party's emerging left wing.

And it's worth noting that her rise in the eyes of the media says much about the shallowness of the Democratic bench going into the 2020 elections.

Let's just say the newly-elected Congresswoman has much to learn.

Her entry onto the national stage was, to put it mildly, unexpected.

She garnered 15,897 votes in the August primary election in a district with almost a quarter of a million registered Democrats.

That vote total is about the population of Sikeston.

But apparently 15,000 or so votes in a nation of 300-plus million residents is enough to put you at the top of the Democratic pecking order.

Speaking this past week to a group of like-minded Socialists, Ocasio-Cortez compared her election victory to the moon landing and the civil rights movement.

I told you she was never shy.