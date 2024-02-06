The political mistake the Jan. 6 committee could avoid

Will the Jan. 6 committee issue a "criminal referral" to the Justice Department for Donald Trump? Committee members can't give an interview without being asked that question. Pundits can't stop talking about it, cable TV anchors can't stop asking legal experts for their predictions. It's nothing less than a media obsession.

Trouble is, it's a silly question.

Don't get me wrong. Whether or not Trump committed crimes -- and what to do about it if he did -- is profoundly serious stuff. And so is the committee's investigation. But rarely has so much passion and studied seriousness been devoted to the trivial issue of a congressional criminal referral.

You know what that is? A letter saying, in effect, "Please look into this." If it comes from the chair of a committee, the Department of Justice traditionally responds in writing or by phone. That response usually amounts to "Thanks, we'll look into it. Maybe."

If it comes from an ordinary member of Congress, the DOJ might not even do that much. Why? Because it's a classic congressional P.R. stunt. A former DOJ official tells me you could probably wallpaper the Hoover building with Republican criminal referrals for Hillary Rodham Clinton alone.

You know who else can make a criminal referral? You! Just go the FBI website or call the local office.

Apparently, there is only one U.S. statute that gives any special treatment to congressional criminal referrals -- 2 U.S.C. 194. This lays out the guidelines for contempt of Congress. But there's no special law covering anything else. As former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy writes, "it makes no material difference to the DOJ whether a committee transmits a formal referral ('we believe Andy robbed the bank') or instead issues a public report describing its conclusions ('An Investigation into the Awful Things Andy Did at the Bank'). It is just the communication of an accusation."

Now, as a political matter, a criminal referral about a former president is a big deal, particularly given the specific crimes Trump could be charged with.