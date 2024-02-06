The painful reality of Bidenomics

The reality is that farmers, ranchers, and workers are struggling to make ends meet in today's economy, the worst we've had in generations. Since Biden took office, the cost-of-living has skyrocketed by 17.4%, which is forcing working-class Americans to make incredibly difficult financial decisions every single day. Americans are spending $709 more per month to buy the exact same goods and services than they did just two years ago. And according to a new survey, 76% of Americans earning less than $50,000 a year were living paycheck to paycheck in July. But none of these facts come as a surprise to farmers, ranchers, and workers who, for nearly two years, have been feeling the pain of Biden's economic agenda ever since he took office.

What's interesting is that more of Biden's allies are finally beginning to speak out about the failures of Bidenomics. In a story by Politico, the liberal-leaning D.C. media outlet wrote that one Democrat from Nevada "warned the White House that the Bidenomics brand is built on shaky ground." And on CNN, David Axelrod, a top Obama administration aide, recently said, " ... food prices, gas prices are still high, and that's how people judge the economy." While it's refreshing that some of the president's allies are beginning to speak the truth about Bidenomics, the damage has already been done and, sadly, more pain is in store for the American people thanks to the Left's disastrous economic agenda.

It drives me crazy every time I hear Biden and the Left claim that Democrats are trying to help working-class Americans. Republicans are the only ones who are fighting for the men and women who work tirelessly from sun up to sun down to earn a paycheck. As the Left continues to waste hundreds of billions of tax dollars on special interest tax breaks for the wealthy, big banks, billion-dollar corporations, and foreign countries like China, I'm working around the clock to cut spending, get our economy back on track, and deliver for the working-class folks I'm incredibly proud to represent in Congress.

Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.