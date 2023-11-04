The one where Matthew Perry determines his legacy

Since Matthew Perry died last week, I've seen countless clips in my social media feed of his work as Chandler Bing on "Friends." But snippets of a recent interview have also been circulating. In November 2022, Perry was a guest on "Q with Tom Power." He was promoting his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Perry told the show host, "When I die, I know people will talk about 'Friends,' 'Friends,' 'Friends.' And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the World Wide Web ... but when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if 'Friends' were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Every time I see that interview quoted in my feed, I think of my wise and good friend Chuck Keller. In a recent interview of his own on the podcast "Learning from Across the Table," he said, "it is not up to me to determine my legacy, it's up to everybody else."

Perry's sobriety gave his life purpose. In the end, his life had become more about paying it forward and supporting others as they found peace with their own demons of addiction. That's the memory he hoped to solidify, and I do think that legacy is there for him. It lives on in the lives he changed and the people he connected with one-on-one. The Perry House in Malibu, which is a sober-living facility for men, is his living testament to the work that meant so much to him in recent years. However, I don't believe that everyone has one singular legacy. Especially if they lived in the public eye.