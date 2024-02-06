The necessity of virtue

Last month, Father Isaac Achi was burned alive in his rectory by militants in Kafin-Koro, Nigeria. Another priest there, Father Collins Omeh, who was shot in the back but escaped. Before Achi insisted that Omeh flee, the two priests heard each other's Confessions. Upon the possibility of imminent death, both wanted to be assured of God's mercy, knowing themselves to be sinners. Christianity has at its core the humble belief that humans are weak and in need of the sacramental grace only God can provide.

Watching the video footage of the police beating of Tyre Nichols after an apparently baseless traffic stop in Memphis, it goes without saying that the officers appear devoid of humility and every other virtue there is. Nichols later died in the hospital from his wounds.

Princeton professor Robert P. George recently gave a lecture reflecting on the necessity of civic virtue, which, quite obviously, requires the existence of virtue itself. During a Q&A after the talk, George reflected on the loss of a sense of shame he sees even in his own students. Not so long ago, someone who cheated on a test would usually feel bad about it, and certainly wouldn't boast about it. These days are different.

In his talk, George mentioned Founding Father James Madison, who wrote: "As there is a degree of depravity in mankind which requires a certain degree of circumspection and distrust, so there are other qualities in human nature which justify a certain portion of esteem and confidence." Madison worried that the American system of self-government relies on a too-optimistic view that citizens' better angels will win out.