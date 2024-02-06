As time passes and those who served in the military pass away, the national memory of every war fades. Future generations will no longer remember the names of places nor will they know how or where Americans fought and died. The veterans of these past wars are the living reminders of the costs of wars in blood and silver. As these veterans die, the facts about their wars fade into the past and are recorded in history books.

Vietnam veterans who have visited Vietnam say that they were surprised that they did not experience negative attitudes toward Americans. The Vietnam War does not appear to be a major issue in Vietnam as most of the population was born after the end of the war. For most of the Vietnamese population, the Vietnam War has already been relegated to the history books.

The memories and attitudes of the American people are similar toward World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and are beginning to include Vietnam. As these wars fade from the public conscience, the lessons learned do also. One issue we learned and continually forget was good intentions do not guarantee success when "Nation building", "regime change", or whatever name you give to the U.S. forcibly trying to change the government of another country. Attempting to force a change in government will stir resistance and is a sure way to start a war. It never goes as smoothly as its advocates predict. Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan are all proof of this.