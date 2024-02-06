The NAACP's stupid anti-Florida smear

The NAACP is on high alert — a Republican governor, with an unabashedly conservative agenda and some chance of winning, is running for president.

It has duly sprung into action with a travel advisory warning people what they're getting into if they take the risk of visiting Florida's sunny beaches or world-class attractions.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the statement says. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

This is a shameful lie even by the standards of the NAACP.

The political play is obvious — use "travel advisory" to get attention and credibility that a mere harsh statement about Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn't garner, and hope the resulting media coverage helps drive negative associations with the state.

We are used to taking travel advisories seriously, since the State Department often issues them and for non-frivolous reasons. When it says we shouldn't travel to Myanmar "due to civil unrest and armed conflict" and urges "increased caution due to wrongful detentions and areas with land mines and unexploded ordnance," most of us pay attention.

The NAACP wants people to think of Florida as a hellhole where the peril isn't physical but ideological — DeSantis is pursuing an agenda that, ipso facto, is hostile to certain minority groups.

The group makes it clear that it is thinking of the governor's fight against diversity, equity and inclusion programs, critical race theory, and gender ideology in the schools, as well as his rejection of an Advanced Placement African American studies course.