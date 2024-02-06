The myth of Native American innocence

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream wants the United States to return the Blacks Hills to the Lakota.

Which raises the question: Once this transfer takes place, will the Lakota turn around and give the Black Hills back to the tribes they took them from?

It's never a good idea to get history lessons from an ice cream maker with a hippy vibe that sold out to a multinational conglomerate long ago, but the Ben & Jerry's July 4 condemnation of the United States as "founded on stolen Indigenous land" is a common enough hostile interpretation of our past that it's worth dwelling on.

There is no doubt that our dealings with Native Americans were characterized by brutality, land-hunger and duplicity, and constitute one of the nation's foremost sins. The problem with the Ben & Jerry's view, which is considered a truism on the left, is that it is immune to complexity and rests on an ahistorical, ultimately condescending belief in the inherent innocence and peaceableness of Native Americans.

Consider the Lakota. Like many other tribes we encountered on the Plains, they were relative newcomers to the area, getting pushed westward by intertribal warfare and establishing themselves there by force, as well. Counter to the saccharine romance of such depictions as the famous Kevin Costner movie, "Dances with Wolves," Native American society was red in tooth and claw; Native Americans weren't simplistic archetypes but real people prone to all the usual flaws of human nature including hatred, greed and violence.

The Ben & Jerry's July 4 message refers to the Lakota "fighting to keep colonizers off their land," without any mention of the fact that, just a short time before, they were the colonizers.

As Elliott West notes in his new book "Continental Reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion," the advent of a horse culture among various Native American tribes made the Great Plains and Southwest a killing field of warfare and disease. "Two great coalitions -- Cheyennes, Arapahos, and Lakotas north of the Arkansas River and Comanches and Kiowas south of it -- clashed bitterly until making peace in 1840, then both preyed on sedentary peoples on the fringes," West writes.