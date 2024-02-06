The myth of 'free' Medicaid expansion

Advocates of a proposed major expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program say it can be done at little or no cost to taxpayers. They are wrong.

How do you pull the wool over taxpayers' eyes and make a financial obligation totaling more than $2 billion disappear from sight?

Well, you could try the hidden ball trick. A college softball team used this ruse in advancing to the 2019 Women's College World Series. Keeping the ball in her glove, the pitcher faked a quick pickoff throw to second base. When the runner dove back to the bag, the infielders acted as if her throw had squirted into the outfield. When the runner then tried to advance, the pitcher ran over and tagged her for the game-winning out.

In promoting the idea of a cost-free expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program, the Missouri Budget Project, the Missouri Hospital Association, and others are using a similar (and equally spectacular) misdirection play to gain public support for a policy initiative that would be neither cheap nor free.

At $10.9 billion, Medicaid already accounts for 39.6 percent of Missouri's 2019 budget. That's more than education, prisons, public safety, or roads. It's the most for any service funded in part or total by Missouri taxpayers.

So how can Missouri boost the number of Medicaid participants from 850,000 to more than a million people -- and save money? It can't. If we increase Medicaid enrollment more than quarter, there has to be a similar increase in costs -- something on the order of $2 billion a year.

The hidden ball here is to treat the federal contribution in this joint state-federal program as "free money" -- a no-cost gift from Uncle Sam to the Show-Me State. But the money is not free. Like the residents of other states, Missourians are on the hook for federal Medicaid obligations, no less than state Medicaid obligations. They will pay the final bill either way -- through state and federal taxes.