The mysterious rise, fall and rise of Joe Biden

For most of early 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden -- the declared custodian of liberalism who would continue the Obama glory years -- seemed unstoppable.

He led all other rivals for months. Biden seemed above the fray. Many Democrats saw the pre-debate and pre-election race for the nomination as more of a Biden coronation than a contest.

In the summer and fall debates of 2019, Biden was occasionally confused about dates, places, names and facts. In public appearances, he often seemed grouchy or dazed.

Biden was once faulted for being too handsy in his interactions with women; now he was being criticized for losing his temper and insulting people during campaign stops.

Biden dived in the polls.

Democratic candidates such as Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren had all wounded the septuagenarian Biden, portraying him as too moderate and out of touch with contemporary green and diversity issues.

Meanwhile, rival Bernie Sanders in the new year took over the lead in the polls. He focused on evil corporations, an unfair America and a rigged system. His populism drew crowds even as his socialism terrified the Democratic Party establishment.

By early 2020, Sanders was feared to be unstoppable.

Multibillionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg jumped into the race with a storm of endorsements and paid ads. Bloomberg was supposed to save the Democratic Party from Sanders' socialism in the wake of Biden's implosion.

Then the unanticipated happened.

Sanders began praising Cuba and other Marxist countries, thereby confirming criticism that he really was too soft on communism.

Bloomberg entered his first two debates and performed dismally. Almost overnight, he nullified his $500 million investment in a radio, television, social media and mailing campaign.

But Biden just stayed Ol' Joe Biden -- occasional bewilderment, gaffes and all. As others sank in the polls, Biden seemed a known quantity in comparison.

Other events lined up in Biden's favor.

The primaries headed to the South and West, where there were more moderate voters. On Super Tuesday, Biden was seen as less risky than Sanders and won a majority of delegates.