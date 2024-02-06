The most divisive State of the Union address in U.S. history

On March 7, President Joe Biden delivered a State of the Union address that will go down as the most divisive in American history. He turned the annual tradition into a campaign event, launching attack after attack against his political opponent and rural communities. He painted Americans who believe in the right to life as extremists, and directly attacked the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade. He falsely claimed that Republicans are responsible for his border crisis, and that we want to cut Social Security. There were so many falsehoods that it was hard to keep track. Sadly, the goal of his State of the Union address was to turn Americans against each other for political gain.

Biden's comments on his administration's handling of the border were among the most egregious. As we know full well, our nation is facing the worst border crisis in American history because of his radical immigration agenda. In his first 100 days in office, he took a sledgehammer to former President Donald Trump's effective immigration policies, whether it was halting construction of the border wall or bringing back catch-and-release. The consequences of his open-border agenda have been absolutely devastating. More people were caught illegally crossing the border in Biden's first year of office than the entire Trump presidency. The bottom line is that Biden is the reason our border is in absolute chaos.

Biden's claim that his economic agenda is working was incredibly out of touch. While the economy might be great for the wealthy and well-connected, it's been incredibly difficult for farmers, families, and small businesses in rural communities. Since Biden took office, the cost of living has skyrocketed by nearly 18%; that amounts to a tax every time you purchase groceries, gas up the car, or buy clothes. This economy has been so painful that a majority of Americans couldn't afford a $1,000 emergency, like a hospital visit or a car repair. And because the average monthly mortgage payment is 95% higher than when Biden took office, families can't afford to buy a new home -- a cornerstone of the American dream.