The moderate dominating the 2024 race

Back in 2016, the most moderate Republican candidate in the race was Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who lost everywhere except his home state.

Perhaps the most moderate candidate in the field as of this moment is Donald Trump.

If you want a Republican who won't cut spending or start foreign wars, Trump is still your man.

Added to this now is clearly a discomfort with the fight over abortion in the post-Roe environment.

Trump's main line of attack against Ron DeSantis is from the left. He's hitting the Florida governor hard for his past support for reining in Social Security and Medicare.

He's also called the governor's culture-war clash with Disney "so unnecessary" and "a political stunt," while not entering the fray in the conservative war with Bud Light.

Of course, Trump's personal power is such that he's made loyalty to himself the standard for being considered right wing -- orthodox conservatives who reject Trump are more apt to be labeled moderates than Trump himself.

The substantive definition of the right is also up for grabs. What is the more right-wing position? Trump saying that he'll end the Ukraine war in a day through his personal diplomacy -- the kind of naive position once associated with soft-headed Democrats -- or a hawk saying that he'll continue to arm Ukraine to the hilt? It depends who you ask.

All of this is an indication of how Trump can be ideologically difficult to pin down, which benefited him in 2016 -- both in the primaries and in the general -- and could work for him again.