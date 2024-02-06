The Missouri legislative session begins

Now that the 2024 legislative session has begun, I wanted to take a moment to say how honored I am to be your voice and conduit in state government. Our office works very hard to make sure our people are cared for all year long; it is of utmost importance to me. During session, I will also be working on policy changes that better the lives of all Missourians.

As always, I will provide regular updates on my proposed bills as we debate them and move them through the legislative process. This week I wanted to provide a brief summary on a few of my legislative priorities for session this year.

The first bill I filed this year will protect students by requiring private schools to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against former teachers. Senate Bill 766 stipulates that schools that do not disclose such allegations when providing job references for such a former employee would be liable for damages to students who are found to be victims of sexual misconduct by that person and future employers of that person. Schools need to work together to break cycles of sexual misconduct and I believe the state can play a part in holding schools, and by extension, those guilty of this behavior accountable for their actions. We made this change a few years ago for public schools. After being contacted by a constituent this past summer and hearing their story, I knew that the same policy must be applied to private schools as well.

Another bill I am sponsoring aims to protect children by changing the marriage age to 18. The current law states that marriage licenses cannot be issued to those under 16, or to those under 18 if the other party is over 21. The law also currently states that any party to a marriage must have parental consent to obtain a marriage license. Senate Bill 767 repeals these provisions and simply states that no marriage license will be issued for individuals under 18 years of age.