The miracle of fatherhood

Over the last few weeks, Pope Francis has been pointing to St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus, as a role model. At a time when the United States has some 440,000 children stuck in the foster care system, it’s a good time to be talking about foster parents.

And then there’s the abortion debate, which mostly focuses on mothers. But what about the fathers of unborn children? What are their responsibilities? What should we expect of them? St. Joseph, who helps protect mother and child, can provide some answers to these questions.

There’s a rallying cry to men titled “Into the Breach” by Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted of Phoenix. He explains it as “a clarion call and clear charge.” He writes: “Men, do not hesitate to engage in the battle that is raging around you, the battle that is wounding our children and families, the battle that is distorting the dignity of both women and men. This battle is often hidden, but the battle is real.”

Our culture is bent on portraying the family unit as expendable, as a burden. Sex is disposable. Reproduction is to be avoided, by any means necessary. Is it any wonder that we’re in the mess we’re in?

Olmsted says the story of St. Joseph shows fatherhood can change history. He quotes John Paul II about the essential nature of fatherhood: “In revealing and in reliving on Earth the very fatherhood of God, a man is called upon to ensure the harmonious and united development of all the members of the family: he will perform this task by exercising generous responsibility for the life conceived under the heart of the mother, by a more solicitous commitment to education, a task he shares with his wife, by work which is never a cause of division in the family but promotes its unity and stability.”