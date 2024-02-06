The miracle of bugs

"Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise." Proverbs 6:6

Edward O. Wilson, the Harvard biologist who has died at age 92, is most famous for his contributions to evolutionary biology, but he built his career on ants.

He wrote multiple books on the insects, including a 700-page encyclopedic work in 1990 that has to count as one of the least likely winners of the Pulitzer Prize ever.

Despite his agnosticism and the reductive materialism of his Darwinism, Wilson wrote with a real warmth and soulfulness. Amidst his storied academic career and the controversies kicked up by his theories, it's worth considering all he did to highlight the miraculous complexity and wonders of life via a lowly bug that is considered a pest when it isn't ignored altogether.

There are more than 15,000 discovered species of ant, and perhaps another 10,000 yet to be found. Wilson exulted in the dizzying variety — ants that can walk under water to find dead insects, or glide from one branch of a tree to another, or create super-colonies that extend for miles.

If ants are extraordinarily diverse, their social organization makes East Berlin look fun and free by comparison. As Wilson wrote, "Karl Marx was right, socialism works, it is just that he had the wrong species." Ants have all the regard for individual dignity of a Mongol chieftain and a power structure out of the Ottoman court.

Pretty much every ant you see doing something is a female. The males are pitiable creatures, good for nothing except their one-time task of trying to inseminate a female.