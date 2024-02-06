The message of motherhood

"I am mother!" cried "Saturday Night Live" host, and former cast member, Maya Rudolph on Mother’s Day weekend, On the show, she was dubbed the "Mother of the House of Rockefeller," and she proceeded to recount some of the many characters she played throughout the years. I stopped watching "SNL" regularly when Adam Sandler’s "Opera Man" retired, so some of the bit was lost on me. But this idea landed: Even in a comedic context, popular culture was celebrating motherhood.

That’s no small thing. We’re about to hit two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court and there is so much anger, confusion and sadness.

Rudolph’s performance reminded me of a video that the Canadian group Choice42 put together a few years ago called "So, You’re Pregnant..." It’s aimed at women who weren’t looking to have a baby.

"You have a choice. Take a breath. You can do this," the video says. It’s the same kind of message women and girls hear if they find themselves in pro-life pregnancy clinics. "We’re talking about another human being here. And not just any human being. Your baby. For whatever reason, this child was given to you. You were chosen to be this child’s mother. And no matter what’s going on in your life, you can rise up and take this on. You can rock this."

And even if you’re not a parent -- mothers and fathers need everyone willing to step up to the plate. I loved the spirit of the Rudolph feature because it conveyed this message: Mothers rock. I could imagine a mom going it on her own, having made the choice to embrace her motherhood however she could, appreciating the celebration and vote of confidence. Mothers need more of that.