The message of a murdered bishop

In his last homily at Los Angeles' cathedral before he was murdered on Feb. 18, Bishop David O'Connell talked about Mary, the mother of Jesus -- and a pilgrimage we led to shrines in Portugal and Lourdes, France. The Los Angeles auxiliary recalled weeping in Lourdes. His own mother had died two decades before, and for the first time since he'd last seen her, he said he felt the loving welcome of a mother.

He wept because he felt deeply. Specifically, he had a heart for the vulnerable. News reports have talked about his work with gang members and prisoners. He was an instrument of peace, conversion and welcome.

In that last sermon, remembering the wedding feast of Cana, Bishop Dave, as he was known, said that he was pretty sure Jesus, because of "his great love for his mother, won't refuse her anything. He honors his mother so much and he will always -- he will always help when she asks him to help." And so he said that when he was looking for help, he would always "talk to Our Blessed Mother first."

Mary is so important, he said, because all she wants for us is what God wants. He expounded: "She said to the servants, 'Do whatever he tells you.' I think that's what she tells us that also -- do whatever Jesus tells you. ... That's where new hope emerges, living in that relationship where you are putting yourself completely under the authority of Jesus."

The authority of Jesus was a power O'Connell believed we don't tap into enough, even though it's so freely available.