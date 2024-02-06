The mess of an address

After listening to the State of the Union address, Americans know why the latest Reuters poll has President Joe Biden at 41% approval.

Vice President Kamala Harris polls even lower -- despite the obsequious efforts of the most biased media in history that has, in effect, merged with the Democratic Party.

The nation was reminded again why only 37% of Biden's own party want him to run again.

Only a quarter of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction under his leadership.

Given all that, what could a president possibly tell a nation when he entered office inheriting a 1.4% inflation rate only to spike it to 7%? How did Americans' 30-year mortgages of 2.7% soar to 6.5% in less than two years?

How does a president explain that eggs climbed to $7 a dozen, or a thin steak hit $15 a pound, or a sheet of plywood reached $95?

How does a president explain to Americans that gas averaged $2.39 a gallon when he took office and, even after draining the strategic petroleum reserve, it is still $3.50 a gallon -- and recently spiked at $5 a gallon in many states.

Can Biden explain why once affordable, or even cheap natural gas more than tripled in price in less than a year?

What can a president say when in his first two years over 5 million foreign nationals poured into the United States -- all illegally across a nonexistent border?

How could Biden explain the humiliation in Afghanistan? The draining of our arsenal of key weaponry? Or the inability to take down a communist Chinese spy balloon when it first brazenly floated above America -- photographing military bases and missile sites as it crossed the entire United States with impunity?

We know the answers to all these questions.

Biden simply did on Tuesday in his State of the Union address what he always does: misinform, ignore, and attack!

Misinform. After sending inflation, energy, and interest rates to astronomical rates, and then seeing them momentarily taper off a bit, Biden declares that he "lowered" these indexes that remain far higher than they were when he entered office.