The McCarthy fight was never about ideology

Kevin McCarthy's epic struggle to become speaker of the House produced a lot of memorable images, but the most unforgettable was probably of Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., being physically restrained from going after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz ensured McCarthy's 14th failure to get the gavel.

The significance of the near-altercation is that it had next to nothing to do with conventional ideological differences. Rogers is a very conservative Republican. Gaetz is a cable news popinjay who happens to be in Congress.

Indeed, the relentless torrent of never-in-doubt-but-often-in-error commentary last week exposed the poverty of our political vocabulary. While it's true that 19 of the original 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans were members of the House Freedom Caucus (or were endorsed by its campaign arm in the midterms), the majority of the roughly 50 HFC members sided with McCarthy, R-California. You might not have known this amid all of the "establishment vs. Freedom Caucus" punditry.

Similarly, the holdouts were routinely called "ultraconservatives" or "hard-line conservatives" as if their opposition was driven by a deeper, more sincere commitment to conservative principles. But is anti-McCarthy Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., really more "conservative" than pro-McCarthy loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.? Heck, do either of them qualify as meaningfully "principled" at all?

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the rebels' first choice for speaker among the anti-McCarthy forces, was a steadfast supporter of ... Kevin McCarthy.

Even such nonideological shorthand as "pro-Trump" and "anti-Trump" clarifies little. McCarthy has played Renfield to Trump's Dracula for years now, but so did most of the folks on the "Never Kevin" roster. During the Trump years, Rogers voted with the president more than Gaetz, himself a thorough Trump sycophant.

One source of this confusion stems from the widespread, cockamamie delusion in certain quarters of the right that being part of "the establishment" is code for "moderate," "sell out" or "RINO." Another magnet next to the compass for would-be navigators of the political landscape is the notion that Donald Trump is not now and has never been part of the Republican establishment, a view that seems to be counterintuitively held most adamantly by people who insist the GOP is forevermore Trump's party.