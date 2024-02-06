The many layers of sports betting

Sports in their purest form are fun, motivational, inspiring and captivating. There are so many movies and books which tell the stories of great athletes and teams who have overcome adversity, becoming household names — underdogs whose achievements live in our memories forever.

Of course, professional sports are also a business industry. Business is complicated. In today’s world of 24/7 news and social media commentary, fans and communities are more in tune than ever before with the business side of their favorite teams and athletes. Now, if that didn’t make things complicated enough, let’s insert politics into the equation. That is the perfect storm that now faces Missourians who will have the chance to decide whether sports betting will become legal with a vote on Amendment 2.

I know sports betting has been a desire of many for a long time. For others, it may mean little or nothing. Here are the basic pros and cons I see. It would bring an incredible amount of funding to our state and allow sports fans and gambling hobbyists to participate in a rapidly growing pastime. Our sports teams support it, claiming it will create more engagement in our local franchises. However, gambling can also be dangerous. It is potentially very addictive if not handled properly, and as a state we have historically been very strict with when, where and how gambling is allowed.

Now, a little history about why this complicated issue is now in the hands of the voters instead of being passed by the Legislature. This has been a long-running issue for the General Assembly. When I first became aware of the debate, I thought it was fairly simple. Other states, including several of Missouri’s neighbors, had legalized online sports wagering and had made great use of the massive amount of funding that followed. Were we going to let dollars that could benefit the people of Missouri go to other states? Simply saying no to allowing it in Missouri isn’t stopping Missourians from gambling, it only has them driving across the borders to place their bets.

It is now several years later, and I have seen many sports wagering bills get stuck in committee, on the floor or voted down, along with millions of dollars’ worth of bets being placed across the border in Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas. Ask the lawmakers who fought against these bills and filibustered to kill them on the floor why, and you might hear about the dangers of gambling or the alleged missteps of other states. I tend to think it is more about prioritizing the interests of certain businesses over the desires of Missourians. Bills filed regarding changing Missouri’s gambling policy bring out casino owners, gas station owners, sports teams, etc. So I don’t think it’s about moral issues as some would like you to believe. Now, because the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives have not been able to get an agreement passed, this issue is going to the voters via an initiative petition.