The life of Brandon

There's a crisis afoot in the land -- people are being rude to President Joe Biden.

The trend of anti-Biden protesters chanting or holding signs saying, "[Expletive] Joe Biden," or the cleaner version that has come to signify the same thing, "Let's go Brandon," is being portrayed as a new low in American politics.

A recent Washington Post report was headlined, "Biden's Critics Hurl Increasingly Vulgar Taunts." It stipulated presidents have always been the subject of derision and abuse, then claimed, "The current eruption of anti-Biden signs and chants, however, is on another level, far more vulgar, and widespread."

Really? Put aside all the abuse presidents were subjected to prior to the digital age, whether John Quincy Adams ("pimp"), Andrew Jackson ("a greater tyrant than Cromwell, Cesar, or Bonaparte"), Martin Van Buren ("Martin van Ruin"), Abraham Lincoln ("the original gorilla"), or Theodore Roosevelt ("that damned cowboy"). The last few years weren't exactly a mannerly period of polite disagreement in our national life.

As Byron York of the Washington Examiner has noted, Donald Trump's opponents gloried in the F-word, such that without it some of them would have been rendered practically mute. When Robert De Niro introduced Bruce Springsteen at the 2018 Tony Awards, he used the opportunity to declare: "I'm gonna say one thing. [Expletive] Trump." Cue the standing ovation.

A Los Angeles art gallery had a "[Expletive] Trump" exhibit, rapper Eminem led a "[Expletive] Trump" call-and-response at a concert in England, and so on.

If lobbing this particular vulgarity is now completely out of bounds, the new progressive rule is "[Expletive] you" for me, but not for thee.

After gaining traction with roadside demonstrators outside Biden events and with college football fans, the "[Expletive] Joe Biden" chant took an unexpected turn last month. The NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won a race at the Talladega Superspeedway and the reporter interviewing him misstated a growing "[Expletive] Joe Biden" chant in the background as fans saying, "Let's go Brandon."