The legacy of Clara Daniels

How fitting for front page tribute to the life work and courage of Clara Lucille Daniels of Cape Girardeau. Bravo to Jeff Long and the Southeast Missourian newspaper for embracing the opportunity to honor her barrier-breaking courage.
A young Clara Daniels had to summon courage when her beloved Cobb School burned and with it her plan for education. The community's reluctance to rebuild a quality education facility for its segregated Black students is a scar on Cape Girardeau's history. I've heard some proudly tout the 1953 integration of Central High School as evidence of the city's progressive attitudes toward racial equity, a year before the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision on the unconstitutional nature of segregated public schools.
Many interpret the tragedy of the Cobb School fire as suspicious and no less violently traumatic as played out in Little Rock in 1957 or Alabama in 1963. Though no armed guards accompanied Clara and the other Cobb students to CHS, they mourned their loss and feared for their safety. When confronted with the choice to either abandon their education or confront their new educational option, the former-Cobb School students faced their norm-breaking educational transition without much community support.
Education was Clara's family legacy. Her grandfather, Albert Daniels, donated a portion of his valued land in the Randol township (north Cape Girardeau County) to establish the Little Bethel school, providing education for the Black children of Crocker District in the early 1900s.
Clara's family legacy of sacrifice for education undergirded her when the Cobb School burned. Never investigated by the standards of today, the 1953 Cobb School fire must be understood in the context of a long history of "mysterious fires" destroying Black schools throughout Cape Girardeau County from the earliest days of public education.
The Cape Girardeau Public School Board's reluctance to rebuild Cobb School in 1953, whether for financial or other reasons, forced Cobb's high school students to decide whether to continue their education in a possible hostile situation or to forfeit a high school diploma.
Clara stuck it out, in her own words, "sad and scared," mourning all she lost in the nurturing educational environment of Cobb School's Black faculty and enthusiastic student body. Nonetheless, Clara graduated from Central High School, the first student of African descent to do so. For the last 15 years, she regularly and proudly bore witness, to me and others, of her courageous achievement and perseverance throughout all the road-blocking distractions vying to deny her accomplishment.
Clara's spunk and sense of the appropriateness of Cape Girardeau's Black history in the public arena of our community, played out in her willingness to talk and provide materials. She was a culture-keeper and maintained a clear memory, helping me sort out relationships, as well as placing accurate geographic locations on the happenings. She always invited me in, welcomed my questions, and called back as additional memories came to mind, always helping to flesh-out the legacies of her experiences. She was a constant resource to me, and many others, as we dug into the back stories.
She did not shrink from the fact she descended from folks who were enslaved in the region. She was proud of her ancestor's hard work, and achievements to own land in freedom, and to make personal sacrifices to provide clear hope of achievement for their children, grandchildren, and all who come after. She will be dearly missed.
Denise Lincoln is a local historian who resides in Cape Girardeau.
