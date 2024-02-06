The legacy of Clara Daniels

How fitting for front page tribute to the life work and courage of Clara Lucille Daniels of Cape Girardeau. Bravo to Jeff Long and the Southeast Missourian newspaper for embracing the opportunity to honor her barrier-breaking courage.

A young Clara Daniels had to summon courage when her beloved Cobb School burned and with it her plan for education. The community's reluctance to rebuild a quality education facility for its segregated Black students is a scar on Cape Girardeau's history. I've heard some proudly tout the 1953 integration of Central High School as evidence of the city's progressive attitudes toward racial equity, a year before the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision on the unconstitutional nature of segregated public schools.

Many interpret the tragedy of the Cobb School fire as suspicious and no less violently traumatic as played out in Little Rock in 1957 or Alabama in 1963. Though no armed guards accompanied Clara and the other Cobb students to CHS, they mourned their loss and feared for their safety. When confronted with the choice to either abandon their education or confront their new educational option, the former-Cobb School students faced their norm-breaking educational transition without much community support.

Education was Clara's family legacy. Her grandfather, Albert Daniels, donated a portion of his valued land in the Randol township (north Cape Girardeau County) to establish the Little Bethel school, providing education for the Black children of Crocker District in the early 1900s.

Clara's family legacy of sacrifice for education undergirded her when the Cobb School burned. Never investigated by the standards of today, the 1953 Cobb School fire must be understood in the context of a long history of "mysterious fires" destroying Black schools throughout Cape Girardeau County from the earliest days of public education.