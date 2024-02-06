The left's systemic exploitation of race

When I occasionally complain about the left politicizing race, fellow conservatives often say to me, “Don’t worry about this. They’ve lost all credibility on the issue, trivializing it by overuse. They’re getting no traction with it.” Oh?

You’d have to be blind and deaf to deny this tactic is working for the left politically and it has caused great harm. Democrats and the left bring up race every five minutes to demonize Republicans and profit politically. It is nothing more than a raw power grab.

Indeed, if you want to talk about shameful behavior on race, look no further than the liberal politicians and the media who smear half the country as racists daily because of their views on economic, political and cultural issues. If you champion American sovereignty, advocate border control, support the indispensability of law enforcement, promote our free market economy and cherish America’s founding principles — and if your skin happens to be white (unless you’re a progressive) — you are presumptively racist.

The baseless racism allegation is particularly despicable considering there are few more damning charges that can be leveled against a person and the persistent hammering of this issue does incalculable damage to race relations and overall societal goodwill. And don’t think for a second it isn’t leading to violence. People are dying in the streets not just because of certain incidents of police brutality but because way too many people have been deceived into believing that nonminorities hate them based on their skin color.

Those who pooh-pooh the threat posed by the left’s relentless exploitation of race don’t factor in several important things: When you repeat a lie often enough, it is eventually believed. When you control academia, the mainstream media, Hollywood and the fascist digital oligarchy, you can exert mind control on not just young, impressionable people but adults who are bullied and shamed into silence and ultimately surrender. (There may be a growing outrage among the millions of victims of these libels, but as of yet, they are not fighting back with even a modicum of energy and coordination.)

Many of you probably didn’t realize the seeds of the infernal ideas of critical race theory, white supremacy and systemic racism began as rogue ideas in university faculty lounges, academic literature and, ultimately, the classrooms of America’s indoctrination laboratories, otherwise known as our hallowed universities.