The left's riot blame-shifting

Until a few days ago, Democrats were content to pretend the disorder in American cities didn't exist.

Now, worried that Joe Biden is on his back foot on the issue, they readily acknowledge the rioting -- and blame it on President Donald Trump.

One would think that, given the fusillade they unleashed against Trump at the convention, if Democrats truly believed that the president is responsible for Black Lives Matter activists and anarchists attacking cops and burning down buildings, they would have mentioned it at least once.

But no, they didn't bring it up, in keeping with how progressives have minimized the violence all along as inconvenient to a narrative of courageous young people rising up against systemic racism.

There's no doubt that Trump constantly stirs the pot and often acts more the Twitter provocateur than the president. This is an abdication of an important part of his leadership role, but it's not him or his allies torching businesses and vandalizing public property.

The violence has overwhelmingly racked cities governed by Democratic mayors and city councils for decades. They run the police departments, the schools and the housing authorities. If the cops are violent and corrupt, it's on them. If they are such miserable places to live that they are powder kegs, it's on them. If they can't maintain basic order, it's on them.

If Joe Biden thinks these localities are doing a poor job, he can say so, but, of course, since blue mayors are his allies, he won't say a discouraging word.

Portland continues to be a flashpoint. The city and state authorities have had more than 100 days to get the city under control, which shouldn't be mission impossible. We are talking a mid-size city in the Pacific Northwest of the United States of America, not Juarez, Caracas or San Salvador.