The left's coming defeat in the mask wars

The people in contemporary America who most pride themselves on their alleged commitment to science and public health are also the most superstitious and immune to evidence.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the debate over masking kids at school, an ongoing, flagrant example of collective irrationality.

The supporters of mask mandates are fired by a righteous certainty that if a child comes to school unmasked, his or her school and community are at risk of a devastating outbreak of the coronavirus, that parents who don't want to mask their kids are selfish and uncaring boobs who need to turn off Fox News, that public officials who block mask mandates, or carve out exemptions for objecting parents, have blood on their hands.

The mask proponents either have no idea that the U.S. is an international outlier in its school mask mandates (neither the European health authority or the World Health Organization go as far as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and that there's next to no evidence for public-health benefits. Or simply they don't care because they are too attached to the theater of masked-up kids, in some jurisdictions even while they are outside for recess.

The late economist Herb Stein famously said, "If something cannot go on forever, it will stop." Well, masking can't go on forever, but that's not stopping its advocates, who will very likely, when all is said and done, look nearly as foolish as the fierce proponents of school closures earlier in the pandemic.

Although there are still some holdouts who believe so-called remote learning was a necessary and costless mitigation strategy, it is now widely acknowledged to have had grievous educational costs with no public-health rationale. Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine wrote a retrospective on the schools debate the other day headlined, "School Closures Were a Catastrophic Error. Progressives Still Haven't Reckoned With It."