The Left has abandoned value-based Democrats

I suspect we're all guilty of clinging to things long past their expiration date.

A shirt in the closet that no longer fits and is woefully out of style.

Well worn shoes that may well conjure past memories but should have been relegated to the trash heap long ago.

There's a comparison in the political world as well.

Many local and lifelong Democrats are clinging to a political party that no longer mirrors their values, principles or ideology.

For many value-based Democrats, their party has simply abandoned them.

Yet their silence is deafening.

I would argue that many Southeast Missouri Democrats hold nothing in common with the protesters who seek recognition through violence.

I would also argue that many Southeast Missouri Democrats are embarrassed by the circus that has become their once-proud party.

In my 50 years of voting, I have cast more ballots for Democrats than Republicans.

The reason is simple. On the county level, I had no choice.