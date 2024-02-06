The left conspires to keep election fraud quiet. Why?

You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it?

Election fraud.

A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted found out he was the victim of fraud. He checked the footage on the video camera outside his front door and saw that a woman had removed mail-in ballots from his mailbox. He called police.

It's happening in many places. On Tuesday, Fight Voter Fraud Inc., a not-for-profit voter rights group, appeared in Connecticut Superior Court to demand the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught on video committing mail-in ballot fraud in the 2019 Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary and again in the 2023 primary. The group, protesting that city officials pretend there's no problem, also called on the Connecticut legislature to appoint a special prosecutor.

A staggering 60% of likely voters nationwide consider election cheating a problem, according to Rasmussen Reports. Yet the Left denies it's happening.

The Washington Post calls it a "myth" and a "fantasy offense."

Worst of all, the federal government is suppressing the evidence and censoring anyone who complains about election cheating.

Never-before-seen emails released by the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 6 reveal that a government-sponsored task force is muzzling public figures, thousands of ordinary Americans, and media outlets such as Newsmax and The Babylon Bee when they report election irregularities.

The emails show that officials within the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department — the deep state — organized the Election Integrity Partnership in 2020, recruiting academics at Stanford University and the University of Washington to question election honesty and then instruct social media companies such as Google, Facebook and YouTube to label the postings as "misinformation" or take them down entirely.

Don't be fooled by the name Election Integrity Partnership. This task force does the opposite, silencing concerns about election integrity.

In 2020, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich objected when the state of Pennsylvania adopted new election rules during the COVID pandemic that, in his view, invited cheating. He tweeted, "Pennsylvania democrats are methodically changing the rules so they can steal the election."