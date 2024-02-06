The left can't handle a Trump victory

We are about to embark on what might be one of the wildest years in the history of American politics, and it may end up merely as a prelude.

If 2024 is set to be tumultuous and unpredictable, just wait until 2025 if Donald Trump wins the presidency again later this year.

His adversaries don't have a history of accepting his victories with equanimity. Trump's unexpected victory in 2016 launched conspiracy theories about how Russia had helped him win; catalyzed a yearslong law-enforcement investigation into him and his campaign based on those theories; and set off protests in the streets.

All that was mild, given what may yet be in the offing.

Trump's opponents are sincerely, and to some extent, understandably alarmed by his conduct after the 2020 election, and how he's branded his political comeback as a revenge tour.

For most of them, though, saving democracy doesn't mean upholding the rules no matter what and letting the voters decide the election and the fate of the next president. No, it means blocking Donald Trump by any means necessary, regardless of the consequences for the rule of law, democratic politics or faith in our system of government.

In this view, democracy has only one legitimate outcome, and it doesn't involve Donald Trump back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Some Democrats deserve minimal credit for distancing themselves from the Colorado and Maine decisions striking Trump from the ballot, and arguing that the right way to defeat Trump is via the voting booth, although this isn't much of a concession.

What's already happened has put the country in an unprecedented place. It's hard to imagine what's more extreme than one side in our politics indicting its leading opponent, creating the real prospect of jailing him in the months prior to an election, and excluding him from the ballot in select states.