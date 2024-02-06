Have you ever heard of the law of diminishing intent? I asked this question on social media last week, and while I received feedback from a few, I didn't hear back from many -- which tells me what I already knew: most don't know what it is, although most are living it out every day.

I like the way leadership expert John C. Maxwell expresses it, summing it up this way: "The longer you wait to do something you should do now, the greater the odds that you will never actually do it." That is the law of diminishing intent. It is, no doubt, why Maxwell encourages people to do something he himself did during a period of his life: He woke up each day, sat on the side of his bed and said, "Do it now" 50 times. Before bed, he said it 50 more times: "Do it now."

I took him up on his challenge several months ago and did the same. Forget about actually doing whatever it was; just following through with saying it took effort. Add "now" to the mix, and you've really got your hands full.

So why the focus on the law of diminishing intent? As a person who brings leadership training to businesses, organizations and individuals, as a person who deals with it myself, I regularly see the law play out. It's as sure as gravity. I cannot even count the times something that went up into our minds dropped at our feet. Why? The law of diminishing intent.

The law of the harvest says we reap what we sow. Well, the reverse is also true: We do not reap what we do not sow. And the law of diminishing intent reveals that if we do not sow now, we will most likely not sow at all.

In our delusion or best intentions, we believe the longer we contemplate, get all the facts, save up, get more time -- as if we will ever have more than 24 hours in a day (I did have a 26-hour day once when traveling to a different time zone on the day that daylight savings ended, but you get my point!) -- we will eventually do the thing we need to do. The truth I've learned from observing people and, hey, just dealing with myself, is that more time to think it through does not make us more likely to do it. It makes us less likely to do it.

I cannot tell you the times I've heard people say they are interested in something being offered. "Keep me in mind for the next time." Some fail to realize that this is "the next time." Money is often their reason. Time is another reason. My general philosophy is that with rare exceptions, people find both the money and time to do what they value. This is not the case for everyone, of course. I feel the need to throw that disclaimer out there, lest someone get offended. If it doesn't apply to you, throw it over your shoulders.