The changing of the conservative mind in recent years could hardly be captured more pithily than in the headline of a recent op-ed: "Why I believe in industrial policy — done right." So opined Sen. Marco Rubio for the Washington Post and, at greater length, for National Affairs.

Note that I’m not addressing the changing of the conservative heart. Calling lawfully convicted violent criminals such as the Jan. 6 rioters "hostages" speaks more to the sad and profound changes of heart on much of the right.

What I’m referring to, rather, are the ideas, arguments and principles that once defined conservatism intellectually, among them rejection of the kind of government intervention in the economy that the Florida Republican now apparently favors.

Modern conservatism — the sort associated with Barry Goldwater, William F. Buckley, George Will, Thomas Sowell, Ronald Reagan and to some extent Rubio when he first came to Washington — once regarded central economic planning and everything associated with it, including "industrial policy," to be dangerous folly. Buckley’s 1955 mission statement for National Review declared: "Perhaps the most important and readily demonstrable lesson of history is that freedom goes hand in hand with a state of political decentralization, that remote government is irresponsible government." He also noted that the "competitive price system is indispensable to liberty and material progress."

This conviction can be traced back to Edmund Burke and Adam Smith, but it became a defining principle on the American right during the Cold War, against the backdrop of the rise of the Soviet Union as well as the domestic programs of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

There are many strands to the conservative argument against state efforts to shape the economy. One is the "knowledge problem," a phrase adapted from Nobel Prize-winning economist Friedrich Hayek’s brilliant 1945 essay "The Use of Knowledge in Society."

The knowledge problem, simply put, is that society, including the market, is too complex and too dynamic for government experts to reliably direct it from afar. In a free market, prices capture information that even the best data-gatherers can’t. The closer you are to the problem, the closer you are to the solution.

Public choice theory — what another Nobel laureate economist, James M. Buchanan, called "politics without romance" — adds another layer of reasons to distrust central planning. Government experts and regulators are often "captured" by the industries or activists most affected by their policies. Also, once politicians get involved, policy priorities multiply — extending to boosting employment, expanding diversity, favoring certain states or districts, protecting specific industries and so on — and the government’s stated goals become pretexts for other motives. "Crises" — pandemics, war, unemployment, environmental problems — become excuses to reward favored constituencies.

Take President Biden’s recent announcement that he would rebuild Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge both "as rapidly as humanly possible" and "with union labor and American steel." Well, which is it?