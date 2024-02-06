The last horse soldier

The January/February issue of the DAV Magazine carried a story about a World War II hero who few have heard about.

Ed Ramsey was born in 1917 in Illinois, grew up in Kansas, and attended the Oklahoma Military Academy before beginning his active duty Army service in February 1941 as an officer with the 11th Cavalry Regiment in California. While attending the military academy Ramsey developed a love of and a skill at polo. His polo playing prompted him to request a transfer to the 26th Cavalry Regiment in the Philippines. The 26th was known for having an excellent polo club.

After the Japanese attacked in December 1941, Ramsey's regiment was ordered north to defend against enemy landings in Lingayen Gulf. On Jan. 16, 1942, Major General Johnathan Wainright recognized Ramsey from the 26th Cavalry polo matches and ordered Ramsey to take the advance guard into Morong. Ramsey was in command of a 27-man guard from the Philippine Scouts, the U.S. 26th Cavalry, and 1st Regular Division of the Philippine Army. When the unit encountered Japanese infantry and artillery, Ramsey ordered his men to make what would be the last horse cavalry charge of the U.S. Army. After suffering only three casualties, Ramsey drove the Japanese back and held Morong.