The king of hypocrisy

Nike's latest TV ad is another slick paean to individual empowerment and prevailing despite the naysayers.

Centered around Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the commercial features various people doubting Morant can keep up his stellar play, to which someone always cheekily replies, "Says who?"

Yes, Nike believes anything is possible — so long as it doesn't involve doing anything to cross one of the world's most hideously repressive regimes.

The grotesque hypocrisy of the Nike-NBA industrial complex and its biggest star, LeBron James, has been underlined in recent weeks by Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter, who has been on a one-man crusade against the Chinese Communist Party and those too cowardly or greedy to call it out.

James — the owner of four NBA championship rings who has appeared in a jaw-dropping 10 NBA finals — has views on all sorts of public controversies and doesn't hesitate to air them so long as they are comfortably within the fashionable woke consensus.

On China, though, he's mute. So are his employers. They all portray themselves as champions of social justice and of courage and striving, but their commitment to these causes and values stops at the water's edge — and at their bottom line.

When, a couple of years ago, the Houston Rockets general manager got thrown under the bus by the NBA for tweeting in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, King James pronounced him "not educated on the situation."

The Lakers forward affirmed a right to free speech — thanks, GOAT! — but said we have to be careful what we say. "So many people," he warned, "could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually."

Never has so much harm been attributed to a small message of public support for plucky idealists about to be steamrolled by a totalitarian government.

During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, by the way, James mocked Rittenhouse's tears on the stand, doubting they were real — apparently because he's an expert on what constitutes genuine signs of post-traumatic stress.