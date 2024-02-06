The kids aren't all right

PITTSBURGH

One year ago, Lena Carson was pulling straight A's at the city's Creative and Performing Arts Magnet school, located across the river from her parents' home. She also swam at the local YMCA every day in preparation for the annual state competition and enjoyed the everyday social life of a teenager.

Today, she is sitting at home. Again.

It has been nearly a year since she was able to walk into CAPA, to which she had to earn admission through a portfolio of her work, and interact with her teachers or friends.

Her daily swims are gone, along with her social life. Her outside activities have diminished to walking the dog around the block.

In the beginning, like most teenagers, she thought of it as an extended snow day. When days turned to weeks, what started as an escape from school went from fun to dread. "In the beginning, I was like, I have this time off, it's going to be so fun, and now going to school is all I want," she said.

The hardest part for her is all of the false starts. "Four times over the past year, we've been told we were going back, given a date, and then a few days before, and sometimes a day before, we are supposed to get to the classroom, they abruptly change the rules," she said.

It tugs at her emotions. "They've told us four different times that we are going to go back to school, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I get to see my friends. I get to wear my clothes to school. I get to learn with my peers. Then I'll get to go to swim practice,'" Carson explained of the routines of her young life that she's lost.

"It is really disappointing whenever they say, 'Oh, never mind,'" she says. "And I understand that there's risks and there's dangers, but it's also, just, it really takes away your motivation."

A bright student who skipped a grade, her straight A's have dipped to D's, and Lena says she struggles to complete assignments, not because she can't but because of the lost will. "I have nothing to look forward to," she said.

The Pittsburgh Board of Education recently announced that Pittsburgh Public Schools students will not return to buildings until at least April, marking the fourth time in 12 months the district announced students would return to classes only to rescind the opening just before the doors were set to open. The board voted 7-2 for the plan, with the members citing health and safety for students and staff.

The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers president said keeping the students out of the schools is the wise thing to do until the whole teaching staff has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.