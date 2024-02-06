The kidnapped posters aren't an affront

There are many things in American life considered offensive or controversial that never would have been before. Now, kidnapped posters have to be added to the list.

There's an ongoing struggle in our streets over whether it's legitimate to post flyers about people kidnapped in the Hamas terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, or this is a provocation that warrants the posters being torn down.

As far as public debates go, this isn't a close call. On one side there is decency and respect for the suffering of innocents, and on the other, perversity, ignorance and hatred.

The contention over the posters is hardly the most consequential element of the debate over the Gaza war, but it is shocking nonetheless.

The posters don't include extensive editorial comment, and don't include gory content.

They are unadorned. They have the name and age, as well as a photo, of the hostage or hostages. They include a brief factual statement about the number of Israelis killed, wounded and kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attack. At the bottom, the poster urges, "Please help bring them home alive."

The posters don't make any claims about the Temple Mount or the rightful ownership of the West Bank, or who's been right or wrong in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. They are as straight as it gets.

They achieve their power through their simplicity. There's no need to fill in the details: You know each of these people, including women and children, suffered an unspeakable trauma that is ongoing with perhaps a worse fate yet to come.

It is gut-wrenching.

Yet people in urban areas and on college campuses find it impossible to control their anger over them. Why?

They can't accept reminders of the true nature of the Hamas attack.