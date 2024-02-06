The Kamala Harris problem

The media taboo against talking about Joe Biden's age and the obstacle it presents to his running again in 2024 is finally off.

Which should put a lantern on another looming problem for the Democrats -- waiting in the wings is a deeply unpopular officeholder, who makes Biden look like a prospective electoral juggernaut by comparison.

Democrats can be forgiven for considering the possibility of only Kamala Harris standing between them and a return of Donald Trump and telling themselves, "Well, maybe 80 is the new 75," or, "Biden's always been gaffe-prone, so what's a few more gaffes between friends?" or, "Biden campaigned from a basement in 2020 -- surely, he can campaign from some similarly secluded and safe space in 2024."

Harris is the single best argument for Democrats trying to prop up Biden no matter what. She has been a disaster as vice president, even as she's done nothing particularly noteworthy either good or bad. She's simply a political black hole, whose abysmal ratings reflect not just Biden's troubles but her own profound, inherent flaws as a political figure.

Kamala Harris has the authenticity of Hillary Clinton, the charm of Al Gore, and the common touch of Adlai Stevenson.

She could have been engineered in a lab as a conviction-less opportunist lacking basic political horse sense -- and she more or less was. She came up in a California where the dominance of TV ads makes retail politicking all but unnecessary, and internal Democratic politics is largely based on identity politics. Compared to her, Biden really is Middle Class Joe. The contrast with Chuck Schumer, another Democratic leader from a deep blue state, is instructive -- Schumer had a tough statewide race against a Republican within memory and is aware that not all voters are extremely online "woke" progressives.