The joys, and sorrows, of a baseball fan

Today, Major League Baseball will close its regular season. It’s bittersweet. Bitter because it’s the end of the eight-month journey that begins with spring training in February, but sweet because the playoffs start this week, with the Fall Classic coming up at the end of the month.

Why do I like baseball? It probably has something to do with how I was raised.

My great-grandfather would sit on his front porch and listen to his beloved Cardinals.

My grandfather coached my father.

My father spent countless nights playing catch with me, throwing batting practice and taking numerous hits to his legs. Mom was equally as involved with baseball. She chased my “on-field” batting practice. (Yes, I had to know how far the ball traveled.) When I was young, she would pick me up at school during lunch and take me to the ballpark for soft toss. She started a boys baseball traveling team and dad helped coach. Let me tell you, that’s love.

We were a baseball family. It connected us, made for good family fun and gave me something that I was passionate about. You probably have a similar story.

I enjoyed the game. The sound of a ball hitting the bat and smell of a leather baseball glove bring back fond memories.

Some people say baseball is as American as apple pie. But clearly the game goes beyond the United States. Latin countries, the Far East and many countries in between embrace the sport. Need proof? Watch the World Baseball Classic every four years. (The next one is in 2021).

Unlike football, the Major League Baseball season is 162 games. Not 16.

Unlike basketball, your ability to participate is not limited by your quickness, ability to jump or physical height.